Salary allowance approved for THESE govt employees 

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has approved salary allowance for government employees, ARY News reported.

As per a notification issued by the Treasury Department, a 10% Ad Hoc Relief allowance applies to employees in Basic Pay Scales (BPS) 1 to 22, calculated as 10% of their basic pay and will be effective from July 1, 2025.

Moreover, the allowance will not be extended to employees posted overseas or on deputation, according to the official notification.

The cost of this relief allowance will be accommodated within the revised budget estimates for the fiscal year, ensuring no additional budgetary allocations are required.

Earlier, the government issued the income tax slabs for salaried class as individuals earning up to Rs600,000 annually will be completely exempt from income tax in the budget 2025-26.

In the second slab, those earning between Rs600,001 and Rs1.2 million per annum will pay 1% income tax on the amount exceeding Rs600,000.

In the third slab, individuals with annual incomes between Rs1.2 million and Rs2.2 million will be subject to a fixed tax of Rs6,000 plus 11% tax on the amount exceeding Rs12 million.

For the fourth slab (Rs2.2 million to Rs3.2 million), a fixed tax of Rs116,000 will apply along with 23% tax on the amount above Rs2.2 million.

In the fifth slab, for annual incomes between Rs3.2 million and Rs4.1 million, the proposed tax includes a fixed amount of Rs346,000 and 30% tax on the amount exceeding Rs3.2 million.

The sixth slab covers individuals earning above Rs4.1 million annually, who will be required to pay a fixed tax of Rs616,000 plus 35% income tax on the amount exceeding Rs4.1 million.