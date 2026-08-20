Salary date announcement made for THESE employees

The government of Punjab has ordered companies working under the ‘Suthra Punjab program’ to ensure that workers are paid salaries before the 5th of every month, warning of strict action against those who fail to meet the deadline.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif issued the directive after reviewing the performance of the province’s sanitation operations.

Conversely, the payments to workers employed by 149 of the 151 companies operating under the program had also been made on the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz also ordered action against companies responsible for failing to pay workers in Rajanpur’s Rojhan and Layyah’s Chobara.

She called for the “strictest legal action” over negligence and alleged financial irregularities, saying corruption and poor performance in the Suthra Punjab program would not be tolerated.

“People cannot be paid salaries for simply sitting in offices,” she said, adding that all employees must carry out their duties in the field.