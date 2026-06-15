Salary increases for govt employees in doubt in THIS province

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said the provincial government is facing a severe financial crisis, adding that any increase in salaries for government employees will depend on Sindh’s available resources.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, acknowledged the financial challenges confronting the Sindh government and said the government would have to assess how much of a salary increase could be possible in the upcoming budget.

During the press conference, Murad Ali Shah while defending the performance of his provincial government over the past six months, said that Sindh had completed six major development projects in a short period despite financial difficulties.

He added that the projects were completed with the support and cooperation of international financial institutions.

The Chief Minister of Sindh has criticized former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, without naming him.

‘A man announced Rs. 1100 billion for Karachi but never gave even Rs.11’, Murad Ali Shah said mockingly.

Addressing the serious water crisis, he revealed that Sindh was currently facing a 41 percent shortfall in its allocated water share.

He added that the provincial government had formally protested to the federal government through an official letter.

Talking about a long-delayed big project, the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, he announced that construction work on the project would begin in January next year and is expected to be completed within three and a half years.

Responding to rumours about his future as chief minister, Murad Ali Shah dismissed reports of his possible removal from office, saying such rumours had circulated for the past decade.