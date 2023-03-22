Religious party worker Saleem Khatri shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Saleem Khatri has been shot dead near Bilal colony Karachi by four suspects riding on bike on Wednesday, quoting police, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, four suspects riding a bike, opened fire and killed a man named Saleem Khatri.

They further said as per the initial investigation it was revealed that the deceased got six bullets in his body which resulted in his death.

The police officials are collecting more information from the spot of the incident.

