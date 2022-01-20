Saleem replaces Mian Soomro as Privatisation Commission chairman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro on Thursday resigned from the post of Chairman Privatization Commission, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The federal government has replaced Mian Muhammad with Saleem Ahmed as the new chairman of the board.

The notification for the appointment of the new chairman of the commission has also been issued by the Establishment Division in this connection.

The newly-appointed Chairman has 25 plus years, $250 billion investment, M&A, restructuring and capital markets experience across industries in frontier, emerging and developed markets.

He has served in critical roles at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citi in Karachi, Hong Kong, London and New York.

