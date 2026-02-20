Salim Khan: Khan clan reluctant to share details publicly

Salman Khan and his family expressed discomfort and were not pleased with the disclosure of Salim Khan’s health crisis. The family has requested privacy.

In the latest exclusive interaction, his doctor, Dr Jalil Parkar, informed reporters that the writer’s condition is stable, but he’s still on ventilator support. He also confirmed that he underwent a medical procedure earlier this week.

The public reaction to the news has not been going quite well. A source close to them told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers”.

The source added further, “Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed”.

The hospital, known for sharing regular updates on well-known patients, has reportedly agreed to respect the family’s wishes this time.

In the past two days, family members, including Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, have been seen visiting to check on their father.

Despite strong public interest, the family hasn’t shared anything about Salim’s health condition as they want medical details to remain private. Salman’s 90-year-old father was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai following a minor brain haemorrhage.