Salim Khan: Subhash Ghai expresses concerns over his health

Indian filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed his concerns for Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, and prayed for his speedy recovery.

In an interview with ANI, he noted, “Salim sahib bare bhai ki tarah hai, aaj se nahi, 30- 40 saal se. Salman to baad mein aaya, jisne meri picture mein kaam kiya. Sabse pehle Salim sahib the. Sirf main nahi, poori industry unki izzat karti hai aur unke liye prarthana karti hai ki unki sehat achhi rahe aur unki dirghayu ho, kyunki woh bahut hi achhe insaan hain”.

Salim Khan went under treatment at Lilavati Hospital for his minor brain haemorrhage, Doctors have assured that his condition is stable and that he is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit.

Dr Jalil Parkar, on the other hand, said no surgery was required. “There was no surgery performed. It was a routine procedure. He had a very minimal brain haemorrhage, which did not require any surgical intervention,” he stated.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, Salim was admitted in the morning under the care of Dr Parkar. He was brought to the emergency office by the family doctor and was later shifted to the ICU for monitoring.

A team of specialists, including neurologist Dr Vinay Chavan, cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon and neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, attended to him after his admission.

Several family members visited him at the hospital, including Salman Khan, Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, as well as Helen.

Screenwriter Javed Akhtar also visited his longtime friend at the hospital.