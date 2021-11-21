Salma Hayek speaks up about life-threatening incident

Actor Salma Hayek revealed that she nearly got stabbed while visiting the Hollywood Boulevard with a friend, a foreign news agency reported.

She made the claims after getting the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

The Eternals star mentioned a “very poor man” had attempted to assault her in the area, adding that two gentlemen came to her rescue and stopped the alleged attacker and escorted them to their vehicle.

Read More: Male Hollywood stars must take pay cuts, says Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek said that the incident made her doubt her decision to work in Hollywood.

“Every time I thought about Hollywood Boulevard, this is what I remember. The truth is that when I went home that night, I said ‘What am I doing here? Nobody wants me. I mean, I almost got killed today’,” she recalled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

The actor revealed being a subject of racist remarks as well. She claimed that one told her to go back to working in the Mexican entertainment industry as she will never land a job in Hollywood.

The 55-year-old has worked in several super hit projects including Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Wild Wild West, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

