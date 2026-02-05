Why Salma Hayek credits a “bad” movie for her career revival

Hollywood Femme fatale Salma Hayek did not plan for a badly reviewed Adam Sandler movie , Grown Ups, to reset her career but that is exactly what happened.

By the time Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups arrived, Salma Hayek had already spent decades proving herself. She had broken out of Mexican television, crossed into Hollywood in the 1990s, and become closely associated with action-heavy roles through her work with Robert Rodriguez.

Those films made Salma Hayek a star, but they also boxed her in. Hollywood kept coming back to the same narrow idea of who she was allowed to be on screen.

Even acclaimed dramatic work like Frida failed to fully change that perception. Salma Hayek wanted range, especially comedy, but the industry was slow to take her seriously in anything that didn’t lean on glamour. Opportunities stalled, and the pattern felt fixed.

Then came Grown Ups. Critically, it landed with a thud. Professionally, it landed like a shockwave. Salma Hayek’s role in the film may not have impressed reviewers, but it did something far more important: it cracked open a door that had been closed for years. Almost overnight, casting conversations shifted.

After Grown Ups, Salma Hayek was suddenly being considered for projects she had long been denied. Comedy roles followed, along with lighter, more varied parts that allowed her to move away from the rigid action-hero mould.

Films like Here Comes the Boom and Some Kind of Beautiful may not have elevated her critical standing, but they cemented her freedom.

Salma Hayek even returned for Grown Ups 2, a sequel that drew harsh criticism and awards-season mockery, yet by then the damage, or rather the benefit, was done. Her career had already expanded.

Today, Salma Hayek’s filmography spans animation, blockbusters, television and independent cinema. The irony remains hard to miss: a movie widely dismissed by critics ended up being the project that changed everything.