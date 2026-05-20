Salman Agha reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has received an official reprimand from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The incident took place during Pakistan’s second innings on Tuesday after Salman was dismissed in the 82nd over of the chase. The all-rounder struck an advertising hoarding with his bat while walking back to the pavilion.

Consequently, he was found guilty of violating Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment, ground equipment or fixtures during an international match.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Allahuddien Palekar, along with third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul.

Salman Ali Agha accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

In addition to the official reprimand, one demerit point has been added to Salman’s disciplinary record. It marks his second offence within 24 months, taking his tally to two demerit points overall.

Notably, his previous offence also came under the same article during an ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka earlier this year.

Under ICC regulations, Level 1 offences carry penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a maximum fine of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.