Salman Akram Raja appointed PTI’s new secretary general

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has made significant changes to the party structure, ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

According to sources, the former prime minister has separated parliamentary affairs from party’s political matters.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz will lead the parliamentary team, while political responsibilities will be look over by Salman Akram Raja who has been appointed secretary general of PTI.

A think tank will be formed under the leadership of Raoof Hasan who will oversee the issuance of a white paper on government performance and electoral matters.

The notification of new appointments would be issued after Islamabad rally, they say.