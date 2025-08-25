web analytics
Monday, August 25, 2025
Salman Akram Raja decides to step down as PTI secretary general

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Salman Akram Raja decided to step down, saying that he would formally request the party founder, Imran Khan, to relieve him from the position, ARY News reported.

In a post on X, Salman Akram Raja said, “Tomorrow (Tuesday), I will formally request the party founder to relieve me from the position of Secretary General.”

He added that despite stepping down from the party position, he will continue to offer his legal services to PTI on a pro bono basis.

The senior lawyer revealed that he had earlier submitted a resignation request through Advocate Ali Bukhari, but the party founder did not accept it. “I am grateful for the trust shown in me,” he said.

“An incident occurred today that requires me to make a clear and firm decision,” he added.

“My life is an open book, and none of my actions contradict my principles. I cannot accept any compromise on intellectual or financial integrity. Tomorrow, I will speak to the party founder and formally step down.”

