Salman Akram Raja moves LHC against election results

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Salman Akram Raja on Friday moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against election results of NA-128, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea was filed by Salman Akram Raja in LHC stating that the returning officer violated the election act by not releasing the election result.

The plea urged the court to order the Returning Officer to compile the election in the plaintiff’s presence.

At this, the ECP counsel replied saying that the initial results have already been issued however Salam Akram Raja told the court the plea was filed before the announcement of unofficial result.

The Lahore High Court summoned the Returning Officer of NA-128 and adjourned the hearing for a short while.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to unofficial results Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Awn Chaudhry was backed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured victory in NA-128 Lahore with 172,576 votes, against PTI backed independent candidate Salman Akram Raja with 159,024 votes.