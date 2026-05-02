Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Ali share all-time favourite cricketers

Fast bowler Hasan Ali and National T20I captain Salman Ali Agha recently sat down for the ARY podcast to share their all-time favourite cricketers and insights into the game. When discussing bowling legends, Hasan Ali named Waqar Younis as his all-time favourite, while Salman Ali Agha selected the spin mastery of Saqlain Mushtaq. The captain also highlighted Michael Clarke and Mohammad Yousuf as his two favourite batters. For Hasan Ali, the choice was split between formats, naming Sachin Tendulkar as his favourite red-ball batter and Virat Kohli as his top pick for white-ball cricket.

When the conversation turned to leadership, Hasan Ali chose Sarfaraz Ahmed as his preferred captain, whereas Salman Ali Agha opted for the legendary Imran Khan. Both players reflected on the strength of the Pakistan squad in 1999, noting that the team was in excellent form and expressing how much they would have enjoyed being part of that specific era.

The duo also shared their admiration for several iconic signature shots from around the world. They specifically praised the effectiveness of Rohit Sharma’s pull shot, the technical precision of Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drive, the creativity of Glenn Maxwell’s reverse sweep, and the elegance of Babar Azam’s cover drive. Finally, they identified David Warner as a master of the switch hit and credited Kamran Akmal with having the best cut shot in the business.