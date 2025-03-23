Salman Ali Agha opens up on Pakistan’s defeat against New Zealand in fourth T20I

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha opened up on the humiliating loss to New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui today.

Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat after the green bundled out for meagre 105 against New Zealand in the all-important fourth T20I.

Batting first New Zealand posted a mammoth 221-run target against Pakistan after the green shirts won the toss and decided to bowl first.

In response Pakistan were all out on 105 in 16.2 overs with the speed trio of O’Rourke, Duffy, and Foulkes marching through the batting order with the new ball, making it difficult for the visitors. Duffy took four wickets, Foulkes three, and the remaining three were shared by Neesham, O’Rourke, and Sodhi.

Irfan Khan scored 26 runs and Abdul Samad scored 44 runs; just two batters reached double digits.

During the post-match presentation, Salman stated that New Zealand outplayed them in every aspect of the game.

“They bowled really well and completely outplayed us. Credit goes to them, the ball was swinging and turning, making it difficult in the second innings. But as international cricketers, we need to adapt and do better. It was challenging with so much swing, but we need to regroup and aim to win the last game,” he said.

It is important to note here that after losing the first two matches, Pakistan bounced back in the third match and decimated New Zealand by nine wickets to keep the series alive.