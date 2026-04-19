Karachi Kings top-order batter Salman Ali Agha said a lack of execution cost his side in their eight-wicket defeat to Islamabad United in the 25th fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

Salman Ali Agha reflected on the shortcomings in the post-match press conference, noting that his side had failed to play good cricket in all departments.

“We have not played good cricket in all departments,” he told reporters.

“We have won three matches and lost three as well. We still have four matches left, and with one win and one loss, momentum could shift, ” he continued.

The 32-year-old also revealed the reason behind the change in his regular batting spot.

“I am also playing at number three for my franchise team. Because of the left and right-hand combination, I changed my batting position today,” the 32-year-old explained.

Salman Ali Agha mentioned that they might have scored between 170 and 180 runs and could have capitalized on the fielding restrictions.

“We probably did not take momentum from the powerplay. In my opinion, we should have scored around 170 runs. We could not stick to our plans. If we had taken wickets in the powerplay, the result could have been different,” he remarked.

Salman Ali Agha has endured a difficult tournament so far, scoring only 84 runs in six matches.

“I am not converting my twenties into bigger scores, which I should be doing. I know my PSL has not gone well after the T20 World Cup,” he admitted.