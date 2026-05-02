Salman Ali Agha reflects on captaincy debate, handshake controversy

Karachi Kings all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has addressed questions over his leadership role in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and weighed in on a recent handshake controversy involving Pakistan, stressing the importance of sportsmanship and responsibility as international cricketers.

Speaking at the ARY Podcast, the Pakistan T20I captain said he had not actively sought a captaincy role despite speculation during the HBL PSL auction, particularly with the presence of high-profile players such as David Warner in the squad.

“Personally, I didn’t want to do captaincy,” Agha said. “You are leading teams all year round, and it brings a lot of responsibility. My focus has always been on contributing as a player.”

Agha also shed light on the much-discussed handshake controversy involving Pakistan, revealing that he was informed ahead of time that the customary post-match gesture would not take place.

“I went for the toss as normal, but the match referee took me aside and told me there wouldn’t be a handshake,” he said. “I didn’t expect it to that extent.”

He added that the absence of a handshake after the match left him disappointed, especially given the example international players set for younger audiences.

“When we represent Pakistan, people watch us closely,” Agha said. “Kids follow what we do. If something like this happens at the international level, it sends the wrong message.”

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali echoed Agha’s concerns, calling the situation “disappointing” and questioning the message it sends about the spirit of the game.

“Cricket is one thing, but sportsmanship is just as important,” Hasan said. “We are ambassadors of our country. What will kids learn from this?”

He suggested that such situations could overshadow the essence of the sport, adding that maintaining respect between teams is vital at the international level.

Reflecting on leadership and Pakistan’s overall performances, Agha emphasised the importance of learning from mistakes and moving forward without regret.

“In hindsight, you always think about different decisions,” he said. “But I believe in learning from mistakes. There should be no regrets — whether it’s captaincy or personal life.”

He also admitted that Pakistan’s performances in recent outings had not met expectations but remained optimistic about improvement.