Salman Atiq makes Pakistan proud on Everest

Pakistani mountaineer Salman Atiq has successfully summited Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, becoming the thirteenth Pakistani to achieve this feat. At 11:39 a.m. local time on Thursday, Salman Atiq proudly raised Pakistan’s national flag atop the 8,848-meter mountain situated in Nepal.

Last year, he also scaled Mount Manaslu, another major Himalayan peak in Nepal.

According to the Secretary General of Nepal’s Expedition Operators Association, the single-day record for the Nepalese side—which saw 223 ascents on May 22, 2019—still stands. While the world record for a single day across both faces of the mountain remains 354 (also established on May 23, 2019), Thursday’s outstanding accomplishment marks another historic milestone for Pakistan’s mountaineering community.