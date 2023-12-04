Salman Butt gets job offer from Afghanistan Cricket Board

Days after removal from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s selection panel, former captain Salman Butt got a job offer from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (AFB).

Along with Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Anjum, the former captain was appointed as the consultant to chief selector by the PCB, with their role to begin ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January. After severe backlash, the PCB removed Salman Butt as a consultant to the chief selector.

Now, Salman Butt has been contacted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board and is offered job of Batting Consultant for the upcoming series against India.

Afghanistan is scheduled to play India next month.

Read more: Salman Butt appointed PCB selection panel member

PCB removed Salman Butt from the consultancy in the selection panel after the outcry.

“Salman Butt’s appointment as consultant was under consideration. Now we have decided after thinking about this, that we are not appointing him,” Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz said while addressing a press conference.

Riaz told reporters that people were talking all sorts of stuff about him and Salman Butt. “Therefore, I am reverting the decision and I have told him [Butt] that he cannot be part of the selection team,” he added.