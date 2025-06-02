Salman Farooqi: Man arrested for assaulting motorcyclist in Karachi

KARACHI: Businessman Salman Farooqi has been arrested for assaulting a young motorcyclist in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, police confirmed on Monday.

A video showing Salman Farooqi physically assaulting a motorcyclist in the presence of his sister went viral on social media, prompting public outrage and calls for legal action.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Asad Raza stated that the accused was arrested following a technical investigation. Police also conducted raids at his residence and office as part of the probe.

Salman Farooqi has been booked in the case, registered at Gizri Police Station, on the charges of issuing death threats, assault and public humiliation at the complaint of the eyewitness, Muhammad Saleem.

According to the complainant, he is a sales manager at a mobile company and had gone to Ittehad Commercial in DHA for a recovery task when a minor accident occurred involving a motorcyclist accompanied by women.

Following the incident, Salman Farooqi, who was driving a car, assaulted the motorcyclist.

The complainant stated that the accused, along with his security guard, forcibly confined the motorcyclist inside the vehicle at gunpoint. He further alleged that the victim was subjected to physical assault, verbal abuse, and threats.

Read more: Karachi influential man assaults youth in DHA, video goes viral

Despite repeated pleas from the accompanying women, Salman Farooqi reportedly shoved them and continued the aggression.

Muhammad Saleem claimed that several bystanders witnessed the incident and later shared video footage of it on social media.

Authorities are also trying to locate the victim and his family to assist in the investigation.