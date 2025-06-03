WATCH: Lawyer slaps Salman Farooqi during court appearance in DHA assault case

KARACHI: A lawyer slapped Salman Farooqi, Karachi businessman, arrested in motorcyclist torture case in DHA Karachi, during court appearance on Tuesday.

Gizri police presented both accused, including Salman Farooqi, before a city court.

Tension erupted on the court premises when a group of lawyers physically pushed the accused during proceedings.

The situation escalated when one of the lawyers slapped the accused, prompting the police to immediately escort the suspect out of the court premises for his safety.

Advocate Naeem Qureshi appeared on behalf of accused Salman Farooqi and submitted a bail application, arguing that the case — which involves alleged threats — is bailable in nature.

During the hearing, the investigating officer requested physical remand of the suspects.

In response, the defense counsel proposed a one-day remand. However, the court approved a two-day physical remand and handed the accused over to police custody.

The court also directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report on the next hearing.

The incident occurred in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, where businessman Salman Farooqi assaulted a young motorcyclist in the presence of his sister.

The video went viral on social media, prompting public outrage and calls for legal action.

Salman Farooqi was booked in the case, registered at Gizri Police Station, on the charges of issuing death threats, assault and public humiliation at the complaint of the eyewitness, Muhammad Saleem.