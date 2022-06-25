ARY being punished for standing with the truth: Salman Iqbal

KARACHI: President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr. Salman Iqbal has responded to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s press conference by saying that the presser proves ARY News is being punished for standing with the truth.

Taking to Twitter, Salman Iqbal, while responding to the Marriyum Aurangzeb’s presser wrote: “Information Minister misled about court order as LHC ordered that ARY contract is legit and as per law.”

“If the government thinks they can press us like this they are wrong,” the President and CEO ARY Digital Network noted.

Salman Iqbal maintained that ” It was for Pakistan” that he agreed on terms that ARY Digital Network, in contract with PTV will bear 60% cost and in return will get only 40% profit, adding that no businessman would have agreed on such term, neither did any other bidder but he did it for a simple reason “love for my country and cricket!!”.

He expressed his resolve for continuing to stand with the truth and his firm belief in Pakistan and its people by saying that “Team ARY will continue to stand with [people] of [Pakistan]. I have fought my case in the court of law [and] will continue to do so. Let the courts and [people] decide. My trust in our judiciary is strong, that they will always uphold the truth.”

It is pertinent to note here that earlier in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb accused former government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of compromising PTV Sports’ rights by signing an “illegal agreement” with ARY Digital Network.

The minister said the said agreement with ARY group not only compromised legal procedures for the bid but also sacrificed PTV’s economic interest.

