President & CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal thanks Sri Lanka for strengthening friendship through cricket

Karachi Kings owner and President & CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sri Lanka, its cricket board, and the team for their decision to play in Pakistan, calling it a reflection of genuine sportsmanship and the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

In a statement, Salman Iqbal said the decision by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and team showcases strong ties of trust and mutual respect between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“This move has revived the true spirit of the game and enhanced Pakistan’s global standing as a capable and welcoming host,” he noted.

Salman Iqbal added that Sri Lanka’s confidence in Pakistan will further strengthen international trust in the country’s cricketing and organizational abilities. “Pakistan has always valued its friendship with Sri Lanka, a bond built on mutual respect, confidence, and a shared love for the game,” he asserted.

Mr.Iqbal said the people of Pakistan, the armed forces, and the cricketing community are united in making the upcoming series a memorable event. He concluded his message with: “Thank you, Sri Lanka — friendship not out! Pakistan Zindabad!”

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with the players of the Sri Lankan cricket team for about 90 minutes, sources said.

The PCB Chairman removed all the reservations of the Sri Lankan team members, and the players agreed to continue the tour as they accepted the assurances given by Mohsin Naqvi.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised the Sri Lankan cricketers that he himself would supervise the security for the cricket team and all the remaining matches.

The PCB Chairman even invited the families of the Sri Lankan cricket players to visit Pakistan to enjoy the matches.

Following the meeting with the PCB Chairman, no Sri Lankan players are returning to their country, as was reported earlier, as they were satisfied with the PCB Chairman’s assurance.

The PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed gratitude to the Sri Lankan team for continuing their visit to the country after the blast in Islamabad.

He stated that the Sri Lankan team set the best precedent for passion and solidarity in the game, and their sportsmanship and friendship are praiseworthy.

All eight Sri Lankan players who had requested to return to their country have now agreed to continue their visit after the PCB’s assurance over security, sources said.