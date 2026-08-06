Salman Khan and sister Alvira summoned by Chandigarh Court

The entire legal battle is arising from a complaint filed by Arun Gupta, a Chandigarh based businessman. Back in 2018, Gupta had entered into a commercial contract with Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. which holds the license to manufacture and sell Being Human jewellery and opened an exclusive Being Human jewelry showroom at Manimajra.

Gupta claims to have invested Rs 3 crores in the business (Rs 1 crore of which was solely for showroom infrastructure), however the company has not been able to keep its promise according to Gupta, including promotion activities and personal appearances of Salman Khan, consistent supply of inventory and celebrity launches. Since the case hasn’t been allotted a final decision, all these are accusations by Gupta that have yet not been validated by the court.

What Being Human Foundation has to say regarding the matter:

When police probes about the same arose for the first time, Being Human Foundation clearly clarified in a release to keep distance between the charity trust and retail licensee. Key points being:

The business agreement between franchisee and retailer was not signed by Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan, and Being Human Foundation. Salman Khan owns the brand Being Human but Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. is entirely responsible for managing the jewelry line of Being Human. Legal process of sub-judiced matter should be given time by the media to determine the judgment.

What will happen now?

The Chandigarh district court will hold hearing on October 5, 2026. Salman Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.’s attorneys are required to place official response to the allegations.