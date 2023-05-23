Salman Khan atop the list of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s top targets

The notorious Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi revealed his top targets, including Salman Khan, to the National Investigation Agency.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the Bollywood celeb was on the top of the hit list of the gangster, confirmed the NIA officials. Bishnoi said that he planned to eliminate Khan for killing a black buck (which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community) in 1998.

“Bishnoi confessed to the NIA in December last year that on acting on his directions his aide Sampat Nehra had conducted a recce of Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. Nehra was however arrested by the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police,” the probe agency said.

Apart from Salman Khan, the list of targets also includes Shagunpreet, the manager of the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, also killed by the same gang. He is being targeted for managing the accounts of the singer and sheltering Vicky Middukhera – a student leader in Punjab politics who supported Bishnoi and was subsequently killed.

Moreover, Bishnoi, who is currently serving his sentence in the Tihar Jail of the Indian capital, also took responsibility for killing Tillu Tajpuriya in the jail cell last month.

Following his confession, the probe team suspects that he is also involved in the last month’s killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf along with the Gogoi gang.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Dabangg’ actor had been provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai police following the series of death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.