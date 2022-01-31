Salman Khan bags ‘Personality of The Year’ award in Saudi Arabia

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been honored with the ‘Personality of the Year’ title by Joy Awards in Riyadh Saudi Arabia.

The megastar of Bollywood, Salman Khan took to the photo and video sharing site Instagram on Sunday to share the achievement with fans. “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you”, read the caption on his picture, which sees Khan receiving the accolade from Turki AL Alshikh at the ceremony.

The post received millions of hearts from users of the social application, while others made sure to hype the superstar with their comments. “Super bhai jaan ❤️”, one of the fans wrote while another one dubbed him as “India’s biggest megastar”.

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star looked dapper in a sharp black suit for the event in Riyadh, where he was also spotted with Hollywood actor John Travolta.

One of the clips doing rounds on social media witnesses the 56-year-old actor, as he introduced himself to Travolta at the ceremony, “I work in the Indian film industry, my name is Salman Khan”, he said while shaking hands to latter.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in 2021 released action drama ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, while, his next outing is expected to be cameo in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’, before his next big release ‘Tiger 3’ slated for this year’s end.

