Salman Khan gets bitten by snake at farmhouse

Top Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse ‎and was rushed to hospital for treatment. ‎

According to Indian media reports, the Khan was rushed to a private hospital in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai after ‎he was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse in the wee ‎hours of Sunday.‎

He is stated to be out of danger and has been discharged from the hospital after six hours of ‎treatment.‎

Salman Khan, who will turn 56 on December 27, is currently taking a rest at his home. The report, citing ‎sources, revealed that Salman will ring in his birthday at the Panvel farmhouse tonight with some ‎close friends and family.‎

The fans of the Bollywood mogul have prayed for his early recovery on social media platforms.

