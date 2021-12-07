Salman Khan’s bodyguard to head security at Vicky-Katrina wedding

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera will reportedly be on security duty at the super-secret wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan this week.

Amid the reports regarding the preparations of the wedding festivities, it was learnt that Salman Khan’s private bodyguard Gurmeet Singh aka Shera will be in charge of security at the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly tie the knot on December 9, whereas, sangeet and mehndi will be held on December 7 and December 8 respectively.

Shera, who runs his own security company called Tiger Security, will be looking after all matters related to the security of the three-day wedding festivities in which only 120 people have reportedly been invited by the couple, according to PinkVilla.

Several dharamshalas have been reserved for security personnel in the vicinity of the wedding venue, whereas, the local administration has also been roped in for security arrangements of the strictly confidential event.

According to Indian media reports, bouncers and other security staff will stay in dharamshalas in Chauth Ka Barwada in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma denied having received an invitation to the wedding despite Katrina Kaif being known to be close to Salman Khan and his family. She told India Today in an interview last week that she did not receive an invite to the wedding.

It was learnt that the guests had signed non-disclosure agreements besides being provided with secret codes to access the wedding venue and hotel rooms in a series of measures to keep the wedding event confidential. Moreover, a strict no-phones and no-photos policy will be followed which is now standard in most celebrity weddings.

Other reports said that the wedding guests have been asked to provide proof of vaccination while those who are not fully vaccinated will have to do a Covid test.

After organising a 120-guest wedding event, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai later.

