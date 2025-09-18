"Salman Khan break-up was a huge relief for Aishwarya Rai"

The end of the short-lived, yet much-publicised romance with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was a ‘huge relief’ for former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai, claims an industry insider.

Renowned ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who happens to be the neighbour of Aishwarya Rai’s mother, and has seen her life closely, from the pageant win to being a Bollywood A-lister, as well as her relationship with Salman Khan, confirmed the long-standing speculations of him being physically violent towards her, before they eventually parted ways.

“She was relieved about it. The break-up was a huge relief,” Kakkar revealed. “He was very physical with her. He was very obsessive. How do you deal with somebody who is very obsessive?”

When asked if the actor ever shared the details of their altercations with him, he affirmed, “No.”

“But I know. I was living in the same building! He would make scenes in the foyer. He would bang his head on the wall,” the insider explained. “The relationship had ended long before it ended. It was a relief for everybody; her parents, her, everybody.”

However, according to Kakkar, Rai was more hurt by the industry than the breakup itself. “She wasn’t upset about the break-up. She was upset about being completely… Her greatest hurt was being abandoned by the industry for Salman. Everybody took Salman’s side and not hers. That was her greatest hurt. She really felt bad. That’s where her commitment to the industry actually cracked. Otherwise, she was very committed. She didn’t trust the industry anymore. They weren’t being fair.”

“I could understand if she was wrong and the other party was right, or if they were equally responsible. Nothing! It was so one-sided. She felt very, very betrayed by the industry,” he concluded.

