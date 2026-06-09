Bollywood actor Salman Khan was left devastated after the sudden death of his longtime friend Kumud Raney, who passed away on June 9, 2026, at the age of 60.

The news came as a shock to those close to her, especially the Khan family, with whom she shared a warm and enduring bond.

A visibly grief-stricken Salman was photographed leaving Kumud Raney’s residence after attending her last rites. Dressed casually in a grey t-shirt and jeans, the actor appeared deeply shaken and struggled to hold back tears.

The heartbreaking moment was captured and went viral on social media.

Salman Khan was not alone in paying tribute. His mother Salma Khan and legendary actress Helen also arrived at the residence to offer their condolences.

Sohail Khan was present too and was seen assisting his mother. Salman’s nephews Nirvaan Khan and Arhaan Khan also attended the funeral alongside other family members.

Among the other prominent names who came to pay their respects were actor Chunky Pandey and his wife Bhavna Pandey, both of whom shared a close friendship with the late Kumud.

Who Was Kumud Raney?

Kumud Raney was a Mumbai-born entrepreneur who had made Dubai her home. She was the founder of Reign Beauty Bar, a well-known luxury beauty salon in Dubai that she had run for over 21 years. Though she wasn’t a public figure in the traditional entertainment sense, she was deeply embedded in Bollywood’s social circle and shared close friendships with names like Seema Sajdeh, Bhavna Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor.

A tribute shared on Instagram described Kumud as someone whose “kindness, warmth, grace, and unwavering spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her,” adding that her presence brought light and positivity to all around her.

Kumud Raney Celebrated Her 60th Birthday Just Months Ago

In a poignant reminder of how suddenly life can change, Kumud had celebrated her 60th birthday at a grand gathering in February 2026 — just months before her untimely passing. Salman Khan was among those who attended the celebration, and a clip from the party showed the two sharing a warm hug after she cut her birthday cake. Arpita Khan and her daughter Ayat were also seen at the event.

Bhavna Pandey had publicly wished Kumud on the occasion, sharing joyful photographs and expressing her hopes for a year filled with health, happiness, and love for her friend.

The outpouring of grief from across Bollywood underscores how deeply Kumud Raney was loved beyond her professional achievements. She may not have been a name in the headlines before, but her passing has left a visible void in the lives of many who called her a true friend.

Our condolences go out to Kumud Raney’s family, friends, and all those who knew her.