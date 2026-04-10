Salman Khan calls Anant Ambani ‘younger brother’ in cute birthday wish

Salman Khan melted hearts on social media as he shared a deeply affectionate birthday message for Anant Ambani, who turned 31 on April 10.

The Dabangg actor took to his Instagram account to post candid pictures from the grand celebrations in Jamnagar, capturing a warm and playful moment between the two.

In one of the photos, Salman is seen hugging Anant tightly, dressed casually in a black shirt and denim, while the birthday celebrant smiles with his eyes closed. The heartfelt gesture reflected their close bond, which Salman openly acknowledged in his caption.

“Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many… my younger brother Anant,” Salman wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The celebrations, hosted by Anant in Jamnagar, were nothing short of extravagant, drawing several high-profile names from the film industry. Among those who extended their wishes was Shah Rukh Khan, who shared a thoughtful message on Instagram Stories, praising Anant’s positive contributions and wishing him continued success, good health, and happiness.

“Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always,” SRK wrote.

Ranveer Singh also added a playful touch to the occasion by posting a lighthearted picture with Anant, while Sanjay Dutt also shared a warm message, calling him “the kindest and sweetest brother anyone can have” and offering prayers for his well-being and future success.