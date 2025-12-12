Salman Khan confesses he hasn’t gone out for dinner in 25 years

Salman Khan has revealed a startling fact about his life!

During a session at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday, the Ready actor opened up about his extraordinary lifestyle, revealing that he has not gone out for dinner in the past 25 years.

“I haven’t stepped out for dinner in the last 25 years. My life is all about going to shoot, airport, hotel or to the event and then back to the shoot,” he admitted.

Khan shared that his daily routine revolves entirely around work and travel.

“Most of my life I’ve always been around my family and friends, many of whom are no longer with me, and now only 4-5 have been with me for a long time”, he shared on stage.

Khan further added, “And I don’t mind it… Either you want to wander around and have none of this, which is something I don’t want. They give so much respect and love… that’s why I work so hard… Every now and then, I do get a little complacent, but I also enjoy it”)

This was Salman Khan’s second outing at the festival, as he also attended the Golden Globes gala dinner On Wednesday. He also met Hollywood icon Johnny Depp, Idris Elba, Edgar Ramírez, and other attendees.