This is what Bhagyashree from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ looks like now

Bhagyashree, the beautiful actress who charmed millions with her portrayal of Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya alongside Salman Khan, looks as stunning as ever, and her latest photos are proof of that!

Recently, she celebrated her 56th birthday in Mumbai with her family, and the internet can’t stop buzzing about how amazing she looks.

Gone are the days of her Maine Pyar Kiya debut, but Bhagyashree still has that same radiant glow. Here’s a peek into her special day and how she’s keeping things as glamorous as ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

The actress, known for her youthful looks and radiant personality, spent her special day with her family in Mumbai, surrounded by her husband Himalay Dassani, son Abhimanyu Dassani, and daughter Avantika Dassani.

A few days after the celebration, Bhagyashree shared some heartwarming pictures and videos from the event, offering her fans a glimpse into the joyous occasion.

Read More: Did Salman Khan ‘copy’ Jacqueline Fernandez’s movie poster for Sikandar?

Bhagyashree wore a beautiful blue floral dress with half sleeves, and a fitted silhouette, looking as graceful as ever.

She captioned the post with gratitude, saying, “Special moments with special people. Thank you all for your warmth, love, and affection.”

Fans of Bhagyashree, who remember her as the beautiful love interest of Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya, also see her as an inspiration in the fitness world.

On the professional front, Bhagyashree was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, alongside Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur, showing she’s still very much a part of the Bollywood scene, even after all these years.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is ready to release his highly anticipated movie Sikandar this eid. Recently, the Dabang Khan shared a brand-new poster for his upcoming film Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the lead heroine opposite Salman.

Famed producer Sajid Nadiadwala took to his Instagram handle to unveil the poster, showcasing a fierce and intense look.

Salman Khan can be seen holding a knife, with an angry and determined expression, perfectly fitting the role of Sikandar.