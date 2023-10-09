Bhabhi reveal? Salman Khan’s picture with mystery girl sparks marriage rumours

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again sparked marriage rumours with his latest cryptic post featuring a mystery girl.

Bollywood A-lister Salman Khan has social media in a frenzy yet again with his marriage speculations, as he posted a picture with a mystery girl on social media, along with a cryptic caption.

Taking to his Instagram account with over 66 million followers on Sunday afternoon, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star posted a picture of himself with a girl, with her back towards the camera. The white jacket of the girl mentioned the date ’27/12′, Khan’s birthday, on it.

“Sharing a little piece of my heart tomorrow,” he teased in the text overlay on the picture, posted with the caption, “I’ll always have your back,” leaving his fans excited and anticipating the big reveal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Reacting to the post, his former lady love Sangeeta Bijlani commented, “Love this,” while a follower questioned, “Is he going to marry?”

It is pertinent to mention that Khan was previously in serious relationships with Bollywood divas Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif. He was also rumoured to have dated actors Sangeeta Bijlani and Somy Ali, while, Khan was last reported to be associated with Romanian actor and TV presenter, Iulia Vantur.

Meanwhile, on the film front, he is awaiting the release of the next film in the ‘Tiger’ franchise, slated to hit theatres next month, coinciding with the Hindu festival, Diwali 2023.

