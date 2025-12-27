Salman Khan cuts his 60th cake with sale on merch 'Being Human'

Indian actor and Big Boss host Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday early. Fans go wild over the sale on Salman’s merch and his recent artwork.

On Friday, December 26, the actor began the festivities with a huge birthday sale, giving fans up to 50 per cent off at “Being Human” Clothing stores and online.

As part of his birthday special “Cake Fake B’Day For Real” campaign, the superstar revealed his exclusive artwork at Being Human Clothing’s pop-up store.

Khan also shared behind-the-scenes video on social media, giving a sneak peek into the creation of the stunning piece.

Netizens were quick to respond, blending laughs and admiration, some playfully comparing the artwork to Majnu Bhai, the name of Anil Kapoor’s iconic character in comedy drama Welcome. One fan wrote, “Majnu bhai watching from the corner. Happy birthday bhai”.

Social media users also praised the Bodyguard’s creativity and style. In another comment, “Bhai is back to painting, AI is now in danger”.

Some fans couldn’t help but mix admiration with playful exaggeration, “Pls tell me the painting doesn’t ve a hidden GPS leading to a gym. I’m already tired just looking at ur biceps in the posters!”

A painting.

A celebration that’s for real.

Experience my exclusive artwork at our Being Human Clothing’s pop-up store.#CakeFakeBirthdayForReal #BeingHumanClothing #CelebrationForReal pic.twitter.com/1x1wGDJyJS — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 26, 2025

Others applauded the deeper meaning behind the celebration, “Congratulations, Salman Khan Art with meaning, celebration with authenticity, Being Human truly stands for something real,” an X post read.