Salman Khan death threat: Accused student to be brought to India from UK

The accused Indian student in the United Kingdom (UK) – who gave death threats to Bollywood star Salman Khan– will be brought back to India.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood star received a threatening email on one of his official IDs earlier this year, asking him to meet Goldy Brar, the aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to sort the things, or else he’ll have to bear the consequences.

The Indian student from Haryana is reportedly studying medicine in the UK and a third-year medical student. According to the Indian media reports, the student is already due to return to India by the end of the year after the conclusion of the academic session.

The Indian police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him and also initiated the process to bring him back.

The email stated that Salman Khan should meet Goldy Brar soon and sort things out otherwise there will be consequences.

It was learnt that the student sent the email while partying with friends, and perhaps, he did it for fun.

Speaking about the threats at a recent outing, Khan confessed that he is scared nowadays. “Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere,” he said.

“More than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security,” Khan added.

For the unversed, Salman Khan had been provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai police following the series of death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.