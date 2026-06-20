The controversy surrounding the Kala Hiran film continues to escalate as the Delhi High Court postponed the hearing on Salman’s petition to halt the film’s release.

In the latest development, the controversial case of Salman Khan has gained more traction as the Delhi High Court has now delayed the hearing. The case, previously gained attention for its alleged similarities to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case linked to Salman Khan, continues to escalate. In the latest development, the Delhi High Court has postponed the hearing on Salman’s petition seeking to prevent the release of the film.

According to ANI reports, the matter came up before the vacation bench of Justice Madhu Jain on Friday. Representing Salman Khan, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi urged the Court to grant interim relief, arguing that the filmmakers were attempting to capitalise on the actor’s identity and life story without obtaining his consent.

In the petition submitted by “He is producing a film on my life and tearing up the notice. He has no right to make a film of my life. I am seeking an interim injunction. The teaser has already been released,” Sethi submitted before the Court.

The filmmakers’ counsel, however, requested additional time to file a formal response, stating that a copy of the application had been received only recently. Contesting the request, Sethi maintained that the respondents had already been served and that proof of service had been placed before the Court. During the hearing, counsel representing the filmmakers also informed the bench that they had allegedly received death threats and had filed an FIR in connection with the matter.

Salman’s counsel, meanwhile, reiterated that promotional content linked to the film was already in circulation and argued that Salman’s likeness and public persona could not be used without authorisation. The filmmakers opposed the plea for interim relief.

After considering submissions from both sides, the Court noted that counsel for the producer and director had only recently received the complaint. It directed Salman Khan’s legal team to provide the complete set of pleadings to the respondents and listed the matter before the roster bench on July 1.

Even as the legal proceedings continue, Kala Hiran director Bharat S Shrinate has firmly denied suggestions that the film is based on Salman Khan. Speaking to News18, he defended the project and dismissed the allegations. “The bracelet isn’t a patented accessory. If Salman feels that only he can wear it, he should get it patented. That bracelet shouldn’t be made available anywhere else in the world. I completely disagree with the narrative that this film or this character is based on Salman. Our character isn’t Salman Khan. This is just a film!”

Shrinate further insisted that any resemblance between the lead character and Salman Khan was incidental rather than intentional. Drawing a comparison with other biographical portrayals in cinema, he said, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui had once played the role of Balasaheb Thackeray in a film Thackeray. He was made to look like him through prosthetics and make-up. But in our film, we haven’t made use of any prosthetics. Our actor naturally looks like Salman.” He added, “I can’t change how he looks. I couldn’t have used prosthetics on him to make him look like someone that he’s not. Kya kar sakte hai? Agar kisi ko pareshaani ho rahi hai isse, toh main kya bolu (What can we do? If someone feels troubled, what can I say in this matter)?”

The director also spoke about the legal challenge facing the film and said he was disheartened by efforts to stop its release. “Salman Khan isn’t God. He isn’t my godfather. He can’t stop me. Neither can he destroy me and my career nor make me and my career.”

Emphasising the years of work that went into the project, he further stated, “But ultimately, it’s the audience who’ll decide the impact and value of the film. Our film has been made with the collective effort of so many people.

Suddenly, someone has sent us a legal notice. They’re trying to stall our film. A lot of planning and research goes into writing and making a film. And we’ve been planning to make this film for years.” He also shared, “Ek jhatke mein legal notice bhejna matlab saari mehnat ko rok dena (Sending a legal notice immediately means destroying all the hard work that has gone into it until now). He’s doing it because he feels the film is about him. He should go and watch the film first and then decide”.

The film has faced turbulence on multiple fronts in recent days. Veteran actor Govind Namdev, who is part of the cast, publicly distanced himself from the project after the teaser’s release. In response, producer Amit Jani reportedly issued a legal notice seeking Rs 50 lakh in damages along with a public apology. Explaining his decision, Namdev told Amar Ujala that the promotional material bore little resemblance to the film he believed he had signed up for.

“As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken. I immediately realised that the project was completely different from what I had shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and portrayed in this manner. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made,”

The controversy has also seen actor Sonu Mishra step forward with his own account. Mishra, who shared screen space with Salman Khan in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, revealed that he had initially joined Kala Hiran and even filmed portions of his role before eventually choosing to leave the project.