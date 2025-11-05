Salman Khan faces legal notice over ‘misleading’ advertisements

Salman Khan has been hit with a legal trouble over alleged misleading pan masala advertisements he has done.

A consumer court in Kota issued a notice to the Bollywood actor over allegedly misleading advertisements for a pan masala brand he endorses.

The notice, filed by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajasthan High Court advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey, seeks a ban on the advertisements, citing they misled the consumers.

According to Honey, the company manufacturing Rajshree Pan Masala and its brand ambassador Salman Khan mislead consumers by claiming the product contains “saffron-infused cardamom” and “saffron-infused pan masala.”

He argued that such claims are “false and deceptive” as saffron costs nearly ₹4 lakh per kilogram and it could not realistically be an ingredient in a product priced at just ₹5.

The petitioner further added in his complaint that the advertisement encourage younger audiences to consume pan masala, which is known to be a leading cause of mouth cancer.

“Salman Khan is a role model for many people. We have filed a complaint against it in the Kota Consumer Court, and notices have been issued for a hearing. Celebrities or film stars in other countries don’t even promote cold drinks, but they are promoting tobacco and pan masala. I urge them not to spread the wrong message to the youth, as pan masala is one of the leading causes of mouth cancer,” he told ANI.\

Following the complaint, the Kota Consumer Court issued a notice to the actor and sought a formal response. The next hearing is scheduled for 27 November.