Salman Khan faces new trial for culpable homicide in hit-and-run incident

An Indian court has ordered a fresh trial against Salman Khan for culpable homicide in a hit-and-run case in 2002.

Khan allegedly drove his Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle onto a pavement and ran over his car on 5 sleeping homeless people in suburban Mumbai, killing one and injuring four others.

During the decade-long court proceedings, Khan initially faced lesser charges of rash driving. But prosecutors secured a charge of culpable homicide earlier this year.

Khan has applied for a fresh trial, discarding earlier evidence. This was granted by Mumbai Judge D.W. Deshpande on Thursday, the Press Trust of India reported.

Deshpande said all the witnesses would be examined and cross-examined again in the fresh trial, which would be put on fast-track mode. He fixed December 23 for the prosecution and defence to submit their lists of witnesses, after which a trial date would be fixed.

Khan faces a jail term of up to 10 years if found guilty.