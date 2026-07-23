Salman Khan finally breaks silence on NEET paper leak row

Salman Khan has finally spoken out in support of students protesting alleged irregularities in the country’s education system, calling paper leaks a “very serious issue” and expressing sympathy for those injured during recent protests.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, the Dabangg actor praised students for peacefully raising their concerns and said their determination to improve the education system deserves recognition.

“Paper leak is a very serious issue,” Salman wrote. “I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

The Sultan star said he was saddened that what began as a peaceful movement turned violent. He extended his support to students and their families who were hurt during the protests.

While backing the students, Salman urged, “This issue is between the students and the educational system. It should not be hijacked politically.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

“I am sure the government will also give them all the support and make a stronger educational system,” he added.

Salman’s statement comes days after police action against protesters during the “Chalo Sansad” march organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in various examinations.

The ongoing protests have drawn support from several members of the film industry, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Rajkummar Rao, Revathy, Tovino Thomas and Anurag Kashyap.