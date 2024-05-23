Salman Khan got teary-eyed shooting for ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ song; Here’s why!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recalled the moment when he got tears into his eyes while shooting for the song ‘Kabootar Ja Ja’ in his film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.

Even though Khan made his cinema debut with a supporting role in ‘Biwi Ho Tou Aisi’, his first film starring in a lead role came the following year, Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, which initiated his journey to mega-stardom decades ago.

However, the ‘Tiger 3’ star recently recalled the shoot of the film and a specific emotional moment when he got teary-eyed, while shooting for the iconic song ‘Kabootar Ja Ja’ in the title.

He said, “I was about 18 years old, and there was a truly memorable moment during the shoot for the song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja when I suddenly knew that this was the role for me.”

“During several narrations, I’d imagine Jackie Shroff or Anil Kapoor in those roles, but I could never actually see myself doing big films. That moment was the first time I really felt, ‘Yes, I can do this’. I had tears in my eyes,” Khan shared.

‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, the cult romance flick by Sooraj Barjatya, starring Salman Khan in his breakthrough performance opposite debutante Bhagyashree, was released in December 1989 and turned out to be a huge box office success.

Being the highest-grossing Indian film of the ’80s, with several Filmfare Awards, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ still remains one of the most iconic Bollywood romance flicks of all time.

