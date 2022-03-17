How did Salman Khan help Katrina Kaif on ‘Tiger 3’ sets?

Bollywood ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan added yet another feather on his cap, got into the shoes of an action director to help Katrina Kaif in ‘Tiger 3’.

It is no mystery that Khan’s highly anticipated project, the third installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise will pack some heart-pounding action sequences, as glimpsed in the teaser video.

It is now being said, that Salman Khan with his years of experience with breathtaking action sequences in various films will lend his expertise as an action director to the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Khan is said to have helped the leading lady Katrina Kaif with her high-octane action scenes, “Katrina Kaif has done some double flips in a few of the action scenes of the film. During these scenes featuring tough action choreography, Salman Khan literally took over the duties of being an action director,” confirmed an insider.

“He assisted Katrina in some of the action sequences and helped her perform the scenes well.”

Earlier this month, YRF confirmed the release date of ‘Tiger 3’, it will hit theatres on April 21, 2023.

The date announcement clip sees some power-packed action scenes by Katrina, as she plants several punches and kicks to boys, while Salman Khan was spotted lying on a bench with his face covered. He later got up and says ‘Tiger always ready’.

Apart from the lead duo, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Maneesh Sharma directorial ‘Tiger 3’ will see Emraan Hashmi in a negative character. It will be released in three languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Comments