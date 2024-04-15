Salman Khan’s home firing incident: Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol claimed responsibility for the gunfire incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence in Bandra on Sunday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian news agencies, two bike-borne assailants, allegedly associated with the notorious Bishnoi gang, opened fire outside Salman Khan’s home in Galaxy apartment of Bandra during the wee hours on Sunday.

According to the details, Khan and his parents were sleeping inside the apartment and nobody was injured in the incident. Two security guards rushed outside after hearing the fire shots, however, the assailants accelerated their way from the spot by then.

The two assailants involved in the incident were captured on CCTV and have been identified to have a connection with Bishnoi gang member Rohit Godara, notorious for his involvement in a series of violent crimes, and is himself wanted in a recent murder case of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal.

Hours after the incident, Anmol Bishnoi reportedly claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post, reading, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength. This is the first and last warning. After this, the firing will happen at your home.”

“You consider Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel as divine. We however have two pet dogs named after these two persons. I am not in the habit of speaking much,” the post read further.

Pertinent to note here that Lawrence Bishnoi has openly admitted that he plan to eliminate Khan for killing a black buck (which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community) in 1998. Y-Plus security has already been in place for the actor since last year after his personal assistant received a threatening email from the gang, and his father Salim Khan received a direct chit at the Bandra Bandstand promenade, reading, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala),” in reference Indian Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in May 2022, by the members of the same gang.

Meanwhile, Anmol is also an accused in Moose Wala’s murder and is currently absconding. He reportedly escaped abroad on a fake passport last year and was spotted partying with Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Maan in the US.

Salman Khan to sue comedian over derogatory joke?