"Salman Khan is an ill-mannered person, a gunda."

Bollywood filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has made bombshell allegations against superstar Salman Khan, calling him a ‘gunda (goon)’.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who worked with Salman Khan in his directorial debut ‘Dabangg’ and has previously accused the entire Khan family of sabotaging late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s career, has now called the superstar an ill-mannered and bad person, who has no commitment towards his craft.

“Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been since the last 25 years,” Kashyap said. “He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting.”

“He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai (Salman is ill-mannered, he is a bad person),” he alleged, adding that Khan is the ‘father of the star system in Bollywood’.

“He is from a film family which has been in the industry for 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you,” Kashyap added.

The ‘Sikandar’ actor responded to Kashyap’s remarks during the recent weekend episode of his reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, saying, “People accuse me of having ruined many people’s careers. Everyone says, ‘He’ll eat up your career.’ Whose career have I ever eaten? And if I ever do, it’ll only be my own.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip