Salman Khan in love with Pooja Hegde?

The rumours of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan being in love with fellow actor Pooja Hegde have left social media users in disbelief.

Twitter user Umair Sandhu, who reportedly has strong connections in the industry, tweeted that Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are in love. He claimed she will work on two films of his production house.

BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources. pic.twitter.com/2lkNIXH3IE — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 7, 2022

Social media users gave mixed reactions over Umair Sandhu’s claims. Here’s what they said.

If it is true news then it is the greatest news. They are actually most gorgeous and powerful couple. Salman is the best. May God bless and protect Salman always with everything best around him. Love you Salman. #SalmanKhan #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #Tiger3 — Ishita Kamila (@IshitaKamila) December 7, 2022

I don’t even follow you that but why does twitter notify me on your every tweet 😒🙄🤔🤔 — Priyanka🤷‍♀️Impossible collision of possibilities (@DanceAndMe) December 7, 2022

Pooja is Salman’s daughters age if not younger. How disgusting this bollywood is and then they claim love is blind. Pooja is surely getting a huge inheritance if this goes through. — Divya (@divyalakhanpal7) December 8, 2022

Even if they are, it’s none of our business and if they aren’t, imagine how disrespectful this tweet is to both of them. — Ashwin Harikrishnan (@ashwin_k_hari) December 8, 2022

She and Vijay Devarakonda live together. They confirmed they r a pair — Rudra Varma. (@VarmaWarrior) December 7, 2022

The duo will share the screen in the upcoming film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan“. The film will release next year alongside “Pathaan” and “Tiger 3“.

Pooja Hedge will be seen in the comedy anthology film “Cirkus“. Based on Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors“, the story of “Cirkus” revolves around two sets of identical twins accidentally separated at birth.

Ranveer Singh played a double role in the film. The cast also featured Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Johny Lever, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Mukesh Tiwari, Rachit Jadoun, Varun Sharma and others.

