Salman Khan Instagram account suspension: What actually happened?

Salman Khan fans were deeply worried when the well-known Bollywood actor’s official Instagram handle was deactivated for some time.

The development surfaced on Monday as fans searched for Salman Khan’s Instagram account. In return, admirers were met with a message stating that the user no longer existed on the social media platform, compelling fans to assume the IG handle had been deactivated, hacked, or deleted.

However, neither Salman Khan nor his team has spoken out publicly to address the actual matter, but a few users believe that the issue occurred due to a Meta server technical glitch. Furthermore, there are also no reports confirming so far that anyone attempted to hack the celeb’s account.

Earlier this month, Salman Khan left fans surprised after revealing that he has never read a script throughout his decades-long film career.

During a candid conversation with Variety India, Salman opened up about his unique approach to filmmaking and selecting projects. A promo clip from the interview was released on Friday and quickly gained attention across social media platforms.

In the video, the actor made a startling confession about his process of choosing films. “I’ve never read a script in my entire life. I’ve written them, but I’ve never read them,” Salman said, leaving many fans stunned.