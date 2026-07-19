Salman Khan: Is he OK? Latest appearance leaves fans concerned

HYDERABAD: Online platforms are frequently discussing Salman Khan’s most recent public appearance, but it’s not just because of the event itself. Many admirers are worried about the Bollywood star’s significantly altered appearance, with people questioning whether he is in good health.

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) organized a formal event which Salman Khan attended in Mumbai on Friday. In a further step toward the government’s efforts to enhance slum rehabilitation using contemporary technology, the actor inaugurated the authority’s new Data Collection and Verification Support Center (IT Server Room).

During the event, Salman presented over fifty individuals with the keys to their permanent homes. He also interacted with representatives, was briefed on the SRA’s current initiatives, and expressed gratitude for the authority’s efforts.

Salman bhai ne ye kaisa look bana liya hai? Iss look mein salman bhai ka age clearly dikh raha hai, esse acha beard rakho bhai atleast beard acha lagta hai.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/c7avuMQW0T — Basant Khiladi (@Bas_AKKiann) July 19, 2026

However, images and videos from the event swiftly went viral online for a different reason, as fans observed that the 60-year-old actor looked noticeably different from his previous appearances. Salman appeared totally changed, sporting a clean-shaven, rugged look and wearing a light olive-green shirt, which caused a stir on social media.

A number of fans confessed that after watching the clips, they became increasingly concerned about the actor’s health. Expressing their thoughts on social media, one person noted, “He looks sick. God bless you.” Another user stated, “My hero is getting old.” “Ye kya hogaya Bhai ko?” a third netizen questioned. One more expressed regret over the artist aging each day, adding, “I hate to see him getting old.”

On the other hand, Salman Khan seemed content and at ease during the event. He even joked with reporters before speaking with them, asking them not to inquire about his next project. Offering a smile, he said, “Ask me anything, just not that one question.”