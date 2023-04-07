Salman Khan issues a warning to new actors

Bollywood actor Salman Khan said the actors of his generation will keep dominating the new breed of stars.

It is pertinent to mention that he, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have a massive fan following and their films set box office records.

The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan‘ actor said they will not let the new breed of celebrities take the spotlight from them easily. The celebrity added that he, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are ruling the industry.

The celebrity said the five stars will give new actors a run for their money and tire them out.

“Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai (We increase our fees after the success of our films. Now to combat that, these people too increase their prices when we are not available for films. Why so?),” he continued.

It is pertinent to mention Salman Khan will be seen in his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘. The film will release on April 21, 2023.

