Salman Khan joins Riteish Deshmukh’s historical film 'Raja Shivaji' for special role

Salman Khan is all set to make a powerful cameo in Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming historical epic, Raja Shivaji.

According to a recent report by Pink Villa, the Dabangg actor has reserved two days between November 8 and November 14 to shoot his special appearance for his longtime friends, Riteish’s upcoming flick.

While neither Salman nor the filmmakers have officially shared the news, Salman’s role is said to be brief but emotionally charged and crucial to the film’s storyline.

He will reportedly play Jeeva Mahala, one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most loyal, brave warriors in Raja Shivaji.

“Salman Khan has always shared a great bond with Riteish Deshmukh, and when Riteish approached him for a special appearance in Raja Shivaji, Salman immediately agreed,” an insider close to the project told the outlet.

They went on to share, “Amidst his shoot for Bigg Boss 19 and Battle of Galwan shoot, he has allotted 2 days for the cameo between November 8 and November 14. Salman is the perfect choice for this part because his presence will add star power.”

“He has earlier made memorable cameos in Riteish’s films like Lai Bhaari and Ved, and each time, audiences have loved their collaboration. This time too, the makers are planning something equally impactful,” the source added.