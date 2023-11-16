‘Galat Khan se shadi…,’ Salman Khan tells Kareena Kapoor; See her reaction

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan tells fellow actor and close friend Kareena Kapoor that she married the ‘wrong’ Khan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An old video of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from one of her promotional outings on the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ has resurfaced on social media.

In the clip, which dates back to the 6th season of the show in 2013, when Kapoor had just married her husband, Saif Ali Khan, the ‘Tiger 3’ actor asked her if she would like to say anything to her husband, to which she said, “Lots of love from me and Salman,” and even asked him to say ‘Hi’.

With a visibly grumpy face, Khan said, “What’s up?” before he continued, “What yaar, Kareena Kapoor, galat Khan se shaadi kar li (You married the wrong Khan).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devil 😈 (@the_salman_khan___)

Reacting to the now-viral video, a social user wrote, “Bhoi Didn’t even Hesitate,” while another commented, “Selmon bhai Dil ki baat bolte hue.”

“Wow… I think I now understand why everyone’s so crazy about salman khan… Just look at how politely & simply he said those words.. He may have just said it to flatter her or jokingly but it felt so sweet…,” one of them noted.

A comment also read, “I wish they would get married they look so good together.”

“Salman Khan is still in love with Aishwarya Rai”